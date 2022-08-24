Bhopal: Two day 'ECHO Immersion Training' programme to boost capacity of health officials inaugurated

Minister of health and family welfare Dr Prabhuram Chaudhary addressing 'ECHO Immersion Training programme in Bhopal on Wednesday. | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): National Health Mission (NHM) Madhya Pradesh in collaboration with ECHO India, a non-profit organization, organised a two-day training program called the 'ECHO Immersion Training’ for senior health officials of the state.

The programme aims at dealing with patients suffering from long Covid-19 syndrome and boosting the capacity of health officials

The programme was inaugurated by minister of health and family welfare Dr Prabhuram Chaudhary. Speaking at the event, the minister said, "The department of health and family welfare is working in a mission mode towards ensuring geographic and economic access to primary and secondary quality health care and family welfare services to all people of the state.”

He further added, “The key to achieving this is providing medical professionals the right resources and opportunities to enhance their knowledge and skills, enabling them to effectively combat all existing as well as emerging healthcare challenges".

Associate vice president at ECHO India, Sandeep Bhalla, said, “We are establishing two ECHO 'hubs' in the state for running long Covid syndrome programs. We have plans to establish more ECHO hubs in the state covering additional disease focus areas in the near future. These ECHO hubs will be equipped with adequate digital infrastructure to run ‘teleECHO’ clinics".

The event was also attended by additional chief secretary Mohammad Suleman, health commissioner Dr Sudam Khade, and NHM(MP) mission director Priyanka Das.