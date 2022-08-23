Bhopal: Assessment of losses caused due to rain to begin shortly, says relief commissioner Manish Rastogi

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Our first priority was to save human lives, loss of crops, private and public property in rain. The assessment of damage caused due to downpour will begin as soon as situation becomes normal in the state. Relief commissioner Manish Rastogi told this to Free Press on Tuesday.

The heavy rain damaged crops, private and public properties. More than 2,300 people were sent to relief centres in wake of monsoon fury. According to Rastogi, district administration was ready to face any situation as early prediction of metrological department helped the government to prepare for challenges.

The relief sites were identified long before and other arrangements like supply of food, water, medical services were made in advance. “Timely action saved lives, no major mishap was reported in state,” he said. He added that state government was aware of the losses caused due to rain. The heavy downpour damaged the roads, bridges, government buildings, crops, private houses.

