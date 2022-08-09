Khargone: Lack of good roads prevents ambulance from reaching pregnant woman

Ambulance | Representative Photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A pregnant tribal woman had to be carried to the Dhulkot hospital lying on a cot with the help of a pickup truck as the ambulance was unable to reach her house in time owing to a lack of roads in the area.

Reportedly, Sangeeta Solanki, wife of Sitaram Solanki, a resident of JunaBilwa started experiencing labour pain around 4:00 am. Her husband called an ambulance but due to the bad quality of roads, the vehicle could not reach the spot.

Village Juna Bilwa is the largest village of Dhulkot Panchayat, even after this, no signs of development are seen in the area. Her husband Sitaram said that it has been 75 years since the country got independence, but even now the villagers are using such roads.

Vipin Solanki of the village informed that the villagers have also met the MLA and MP for the construction of the road. Along with this, a memorandum was also submitted to the higher authorities but nothing has changed. On one end the government is celebrating World Tribal day and on the other hand, the condition of the tribe is gradually worsening.

