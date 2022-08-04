e-Paper Get App

Khargone: Gokuldas Public School celebrates Tulsidas Jayanti

Principal Brajesh Kanungo and student Ansh Dangi, who made the portrait of Goswami Tulsidas garlanded it with a garland made of cotton thread.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, August 04, 2022, 09:49 PM IST
article-image

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Gokuldas Public School in Khargone celebrated the Loknayak Goswami Tulsidas Jayanti here on Thursday at the school premises.

Student Kesar Dhangar threw light on the life story of Tulsidas and gave information about his works. A quiz programme based on the life of Tulsidas and his works was organised in which the children enthusiastically participated.

Teacher Rahul Rao said in his statement that we should celebrate our birthday according to the tithi.

Principal Kanungo talked about the outstanding personality of Tulsida and gave information about his creation Ramcharitmanas. All the members of the school family and students were present in the programme.

