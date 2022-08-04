Khargone: ‘Gulab Chand Mahajan’, a forgotten hero of independence movement

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): The Indian independence movement is indebted to several individuals across the country who were integral to the freedom struggle against British rule. Many of these freedom fighters are well-known, but several of them have faded into darkness and are lost in history.

One such name is Gulab Chand Mahajan, who never received his fair share of fame but fearlessly fought against the British for the rights of her people. Mahajan was born on January 2, 1924, in Khargone district, his father was Motilal Mahajan.

He actively participated in Quit India Movement and left his studies midway. He courageously fought against all odds and boycotted foreign products. He also actively participated in processions and rallies against foreign rule. For this, he was sentenced to 7 months 17 days of rigorous imprisonment.

Later, he left for Kanpur to pursue further studies but unfortunately was denied admission to pursue further studies despite cracking the entrance exam. Following this, he remained active in politics and social work but rarely received recognition.