Khargone Ram Navami riot case, another accused arrested

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): One more person allegedly involved in the communal riot on Ram Navami was nabbed by Khargone police on Monday. The accused has been identified as Sameer alia Jhanda, a resident of Rangrejwadi Jhanda Chowk in the city.

Regarding the matter, SP Dharamveer Singh Yadav said that Sameer has been arrested by the police under a warrant issued by the National Security Agency (NSA). After that, a detention letter was released by district magistrate Kumar Purushottam.

Reportedly, the accused was on a run since the riot but was arrested at 2:00 am from Navagraha Tiraha. SP Yadav had announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for anyone providing information regarding the miscreants involved in communal clashes. According to cops, 22 criminal cases of murder, kidnapping, and arson have been registered against the accused since the year 2017. He has also been booked for three cases under the Explosives Act. It has been said that he was also one of the active members of a meme group.

Communal clashes had erupted in Khargone city on Ram Navami on April 10 during which shops and houses were damaged, vehicles torched and stones hurled.