Khargone: Collector inaugurates 'Tiranga selling point' to assist self-help groups

A section of women associated with urban Self-help groups (SHGs) has been engaged in the preparation of the Tricolor under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM).

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, August 01, 2022, 04:37 PM IST
District collector Kumar Purushottam officially inaugurated a selling point for the sale of Tiranga (National flag) here at the Collectorate office in Khargone. |

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): As per Nationwide's call for 'Har Ghar Tiranga' to commemorate the upcoming Independence day, district collector Kumar Purushottam officially inaugurated a selling point for the sale of Tiranga (National flag) here at the Collectorate office in Khargone.

District Urban Development Agency also availed a digital platform in order to create awareness regarding our National flag. A “selfie point with Tiranga” has been inaugurated in order to encourage people to share selfies on social media handles.

A section of women associated with urban Self-help groups (SHGs) has been engaged in the preparation of the Tricolor under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM). This will lead the members of SHGs to have economically sound and strong.

District Project Officer Priyanka Patel has made an appeal to local organisations to hoist flags in large numbers. The inaugural session was attended by DUDA Nikhil Kulmi, city manager Umesh Joshi, besides other staff members.

Notably, the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign is a part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative started by the Central government to encourage people to bring home the Tiranga and hoist it to celebrate the 75th year of India’s Independence.

