Indore: College level counselling merit lists for admission in colleges to be out today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As part of the additional round of college level counselling (CLC), principals are going to release merit lists of students eligible for admission in undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in their respective institutes.

Merit lists will be released by both minority and non-minority colleges.

The students will then be granted admission on the basis their position in the merit list till August 5. Students who were allotted seats will have to pay fee compulsorily by August 5 for confirmation of admission. “Admission of students failing to meet fee submission deadline will stand cancelled,” said Indore division additional director (higher education) Prof Suresh Silawat.

This year, Department of Higher Education had granted one online and three CLC round of centralised online admission counselling for admission in traditional UG and PG courses.

However, the CLC rounds were actually an eye-wash as DHE itself released merit lists instead of college principals. As several seats still remained vacant after second round of CLC, DHE in panic allotted seats to students randomly in third CLC round which led to a major goof-up as some students got seats in up to 10 to 15 colleges, while several others did not get any seats.

As colleges and student cried foul, DHE announced additional round from July 19. This time, it restored the principals’ right to release merit lists. The application window remained opened till July 30 whereas document verification continued till Sunday.

