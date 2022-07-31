e-Paper Get App

Indore: Tenders floated for supply and laying of metro tracks

For the work of the metro track the MPMRCL needs 18 m long head solidified rails for phase 1 of Indore and Bhopal Metro.

Arsh Rafik Visaal Updated: Sunday, July 31, 2022, 11:04 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two separate tenders for supplying metro tracks and for laying those tracks in both Indore and Bhopal have been floated by the Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited, and both tenders would be opened within a fortnight.

For the work of the metro track the MPMRCL needs 18 m long head solidified rails for phase 1 of Indore and Bhopal Metro. Along with this they also need a dedicated company which will lay these tracks.

For Bhopal Metro net requirement of rails is 8120 tonnes while for Indore it will be 8425 tonnes.

According to officials of the department, two companies have filled the tender of supplying the tracks; Jindal Steel and Power Ltd. (JSPL) and Mitsui and Co. Ltd.

Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. had floated tenders for this contract in February with a 1022 day (3 year) timeframe and an undetermined estimate.

Rs 240 crore for laying tracks

For the laying of the tracks, four companies are in the race to get the contract. For this contract of about Rs 240 crore, Larsen & Toubo, Rail Vikas Nigam Limited, Texmaco Rail & Engineering Limited and Vijay Nirman Company Pvt have participated.

Metro work on for 24-hours

The work of Metro train is going on round the clock in two shifts in which the work after 11 pm increases as the traffic flow decreases in the belt where work is going on.

Read Also
Indore: Vyapam case; five get seven years in jail for rigging 2009 pre-medical test
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreIndore: Tenders floated for supply and laying of metro tracks

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut officially arrested by ED

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut officially arrested by ED

Mumbai: After 9.5 hours of questioning and searches, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut detained by ED;...

Mumbai: After 9.5 hours of questioning and searches, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut detained by ED;...

Mumbai: ED to quiz Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on proceeds of crime received, Dadar & Alibaug...

Mumbai: ED to quiz Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on proceeds of crime received, Dadar & Alibaug...

Mumbai: Special drive of BMC's fire audit nails serious lapses in city nursing homes

Mumbai: Special drive of BMC's fire audit nails serious lapses in city nursing homes

Mumbai: Wards of many existing women corporators become open category wards in new lottery

Mumbai: Wards of many existing women corporators become open category wards in new lottery