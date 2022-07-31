Indore: Tenders floated for supply and laying of metro tracks

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two separate tenders for supplying metro tracks and for laying those tracks in both Indore and Bhopal have been floated by the Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited, and both tenders would be opened within a fortnight.

For the work of the metro track the MPMRCL needs 18 m long head solidified rails for phase 1 of Indore and Bhopal Metro. Along with this they also need a dedicated company which will lay these tracks.

For Bhopal Metro net requirement of rails is 8120 tonnes while for Indore it will be 8425 tonnes.

According to officials of the department, two companies have filled the tender of supplying the tracks; Jindal Steel and Power Ltd. (JSPL) and Mitsui and Co. Ltd.

Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. had floated tenders for this contract in February with a 1022 day (3 year) timeframe and an undetermined estimate.

Rs 240 crore for laying tracks

For the laying of the tracks, four companies are in the race to get the contract. For this contract of about Rs 240 crore, Larsen & Toubo, Rail Vikas Nigam Limited, Texmaco Rail & Engineering Limited and Vijay Nirman Company Pvt have participated.

Metro work on for 24-hours

The work of Metro train is going on round the clock in two shifts in which the work after 11 pm increases as the traffic flow decreases in the belt where work is going on.