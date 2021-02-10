KHARGONE: Illicit liquor and goods worth Rs 1.70 lakh seized in Sanawad tehsil, 4 arrested, 7 booked

Sanawad (Khargone district): A joint team comprising Sanawad circle, Barwah and Maheshwar led by assistant district excise officer Pawan Tikekar arrested four persons and seized liquor, mahua lahan worth Rs 1.70 lakh under special drive being run to prevent sale of illicit liquor in the district.

The action was taken in Sanawad circle’s Chowkidar Falya, Atarsumba, Arti Falya, Kathiya Ghati, Amba Nala, Julwaniya, Bandiya Berha, Kankriya and Chitawad where liquor was being manufactured illegally. Action was taken against sellers leading to arrest of four persons. Cases were registered against seven people.

In all, 59 quarters of country liquor, 45 litres of hand made liquor were seized from separate places. In addition, 3,000 kilograms of mahua lahan was seized and destroyed after taking samples. The seized liquor, mahua lahan and liquor making materials are worth Rs 1.70 lakh.