Madhya Pradesh: No trace of the big cat in Avanti Yarn Mill, Sanawad; Forest Department declares mill safe to work

Sanawad: After a 36-hour long rescue operation, the team of the forest department returned empty-handed failing to trap a leopard from Avanti Yarn Mill in Sanawad town of Khargone district on Friday.

Forest department at around 6 pm on Friday declared the mill safe to work after carrying out a search operation to ensure there is no presence of the big cat in the premises.

Whereupon the staff of the mill breathed a sigh of relief after the leopard disappeared from the yarn factory. At the same time, due to the absence of the leopard, staff is still in doubt.

The rescue team and officials of the Forest Department were seen only tracing the pug mark leading to it and its path, but they failed to trace inside as the surface inside the mill premises was hard.