Khargone: Heavy vehicles banned on Kasrawad-Peepalgon road

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): The local administration has banned the entry of heavy vehicles on the busy Kasrawad-Peepalgon road in view of the bad condition of this road. District collector Kumar Purushottam issued an order to this effect.

According to Kasrawad SDM Sanghapriya the Kasrawad-Pipalgon road is one of the most crucial routes of the tehsil connecting Sanawad and Barwaha tehsil. Several applications have been received from villagers regarding the construction of the road. An estimate has been prepared by the chief engineers of PWD for the construction of the 23.40 km long road.

Giving information, PWD Executive Engineer Vijay Singh Panwar said that a sum of Rs 266.29 lakh has been approved for repair works on a bridge built over the Veda River near village Dogawan On the same road.