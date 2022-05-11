Khargone: Group of Muslim women submit memo to SP office demanding justice to their kin

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Scores of Muslim women from different localities in the town rushed to Khargone superintendent of police office and submitted a memorandum demanding justice to their kin who were arrested in connection with the riots erupted on April 10.

Muslim women took to the streets and reached the SP office raising slogans where they met ASP Neeraj Chaurasia. They accused local police of taking one-sided action against their kin and arrested them without proper identification.

According to reports, police so far arrested 182 people in 72 FIRs registered after violence reported in the town following the stone pelting incident that occurred during the Ram Navami procession.

One of the women, Ujma Sheikh claimed that police arrested children aged 10 to 12 years during night without identification. Not only kids but also arrested many of the senior citizens. Cops misbehaved with the women as well, she claimed

Meanwhile, ASP Neeraj Chaurasia rubbished all the allegations levelled on the cops and said that police did not arrest anyone without proper identification. If anyone found innocent who was picked up by the police then he would be released.

Following the women’s claim that police arrested many of their kin during night hours, ASP Chourasia clarified that miscreants were never found at their place during day-time and they came to their places during night hours only.

Accused Irfan | FP Photo

Accused who brandish sword on SP arrested

Khargone Kotwali police arrested the accused brandishing a sword on the superintendent of police Siddharth Choudhary during Ram Navami clashes erupted on April 10. The accused has been identified as Irfan. SP Choudhary who assumed charge on Wednesday confirmed Irfan's arrest.

Irfan had an allegation of attacking people with a sword during the Khargone violence and arson in Sanjay Nagar area.He was also produced before the court.

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 02:19 PM IST