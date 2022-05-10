Khargone: Eight fair price shops fined over irregularities

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): During a recent inspections drive, officials fined eight fair price shops over prevailing irregularities here in Khargone. Giving information, the District Supply Officer told that recently several fair price shops were inspected as per the directions by district Collector Anugraha P.

During this, Jaitapur fair price shop situated in Khargone was fined Rs 15,000. Apart from this, Rs 3,000 and Rs 4,500 were seized from Riddhi Siddhi fair price and Maa Annapurna fair price shops respectively.

During an inspection carried out by Bhikangaon SDM, a fine of Rs 1,000 was imposed on Saikheda shop, Rs 3,000 each on Bilkheda, Palona and Kudi and Rs 5,000 on the government fair price shop at Helapadav. The above actions have been taken under the provisions of MP Public Distribution System Control Order 2015.

Revenue officials along with food and civil supplies departmental officials have been frequently inspecting arrangements at several governmental fair price shops over the last few months.

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 09:53 PM IST