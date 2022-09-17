Khargone: Government College holds lecture on International Ozone Day

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): The Botanical Department of Government Post Graduate College organised a lecture on the occasion of International Ozone Day on Thursday under Nature and Environment Conservation under the guidance of principal RS Deoda.

Keynote speaker, MM Kesre discussed ways to reduce ozone depletion by avoiding the use of gases dangerous to the ozone layer. Professor Girish Shiv discussed major gases responsible for ozone depletion like chloro-fluoro carbon, hydrogen chloride and other human & natural activities. Eco club in charge BS Solanki discussed ways for the protection of the ozone layer and reminded students about the significance of the layer, the efforts at global level that have helped to mark a path for its recovery and the need to continuously search possible solutions to preserve it by eliminating man-made chemicals. Professor Lokesh Baghel, Shivani Verma and other college staff were present. Professor Pooja Mahajan proposed a vote of thanks at the event.