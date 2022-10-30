KHARGONE FUEL TANKER BLAST: Four more die from burns, death toll now rises to 11

FP photo

INDORE: The death toll in the tragic fuel tanker blast incident at Khargone has been rising swiftly as four more people died from their burns on Sunday. With this, the total number of deaths in the incident has reached 11, including nine deaths in two days.

As many as 17 people were shifted to Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital after the incident on October 26. “Those who died from burns on Sunday include 16-year-old Rahul, who had 80 per cent burns; 18-year-old Sapna, who had 64 per cent burns; 40-year-old Malubai, who suffered 99 per cent burns; and 30-year-old Ramesh, who had 46 per cent burns,” superintendent of MY Hospital Dr PS Thakur said. He added that five of the 17 patients had died on Saturday, while 26-year old Meera Bai, with 100 per cent burns, had died during treatment on October 27.

“As many as 10 people died during treatment in the hospital. Two-three patients are still critical and struggling for their lives as they sustained severe burns (over 50 per cent). We’re providing them all possible treatment and will also perform skin grafting on some of the patients to provide them relief from the pain,” the hospital’s superintendent said.

Meanwhile, Khargone district collector Kumar Purushottam said six patients were undergoing treatment at the district hospital in Khargone. “Financial assistance of Rs 10,000 each was given to the families of the deceased for their last rites,” he said. Meanwhile, the last rites of those who died on Saturday were performed in their native village, Anjangaon, on Sunday morning.