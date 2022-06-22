Khargone: Edible oil worth Rs 50 lakh seized

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): In a major crackdown on those involved in hoarding, a joint team of five departments led by deputy collector Omnarayan Singh conducted raids at shops and godowns of Gurukrupa Traders Bistan road and seized edible oil worth Rs 50,11,174. Officials involved in the raid admitted that this is the biggest action on a single establishment in the district so far.

Revenue, Mandi, Weights and Measures, Labour, Food Security and Food Supply departments were involved in the raid conducted on the directions of district collector Kumar Purushottam.

Besides edible oil, the team also found 135.69 quintals of illegal wheat. Whereas it is suspected that 1774 quintals of wheat have been stored without permission.

Deputy collector Singh said that business is allowed, but there is doubt on the permission to store.

During the investigation, it came to light that the repacking of oil is also done by the traders. Not only this, three weighing machines were not found to be verified in the investigation done by the Measurement Department. Apart from this, MRP has also been tampered with on five oil cans of 15 litres each.

During this action deputy collector Singh, food supply officer Manohar Thakur, assistant food inspector Bharat Jamre, food safety officer RR Solanki, HL Avasya, RR Solanki, measurement officer Pathak, labour officer Shailendra Solanki and their teams were present.

