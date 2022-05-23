Khargone: Decision on reservation of wards on Tuesday

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of local body elections, proceeding for reservation of wards in three municipal councils will be held on Tuesday.

According to information, reservation is to be made for the women of Other Backward Classes in various wards of the district's three municipalities -- Khargone, Barwah and Sanawad -- and the newly formed Municipal Council of Bistan, including Municipal Council Kasrawad and KarhiPadlya.

Collector Kumar Purushottam has said that in the exercise of the powers under Section 29 (a) of the MP Municipality Act 1961 and the Municipality (Reservation for Women of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Classes) Rules 1994, these proceedings will be edited on Tuesday at 11 am in the meeting room of the new collector-building.

