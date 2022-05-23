Khargone: Boy goes missing as jeep falls into canal

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A 16-year-old boy went missing after a jeep, which was part of a marriage party, fell into the main canal of Indira Sagar Dam in Khargone district, a police official said on Monday.

Four occupants of the jeep swam to safety, while a search was on for the missing boy, he said.

The incident took place on Sunday night near Goradia village under the Baidia police station when the four-wheeler carrying five persons fell into the 11-feet deep main canal of the dam, Khargone SP Dharamveer Singh Yadav said.

A rescue team later found the jeep about 50 metres away from the accident spot and pulled it out of the canal, he said.

District authorities have temporarily stopped release of water into the canal from the dam as part of rescue efforts to trace the boy identified as Kishore Ram, he said.

Barwah town's additional district magistrate (ADM) Anukool Jain and Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Vinod Dixit were supervising the rescue operation, the SP added.

