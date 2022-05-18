Mission Nagarodaya: Shivraj virtually inaugurates various developmental works for Khargone

KHARGONE (Madhya Pradesh): CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday virtually inaugurated and performed bhoomi pujan of various developmental works under mission Nagarodaya for Khargone district. The programme was organised at the local town hall in Khargone. In the programme, the CM kickstarted Swachha Bharat Mission 2.0 and Atal mission for rejuvenation and urban transformation (AMRUT) 2.0.

During the programme apart from performing the bhoomi pujan he dedicated various developmental projects and distributed funds to beneficiaries with a single click. He conducted the griha pravesh of 176 beneficiaries under the AMRUT scheme at a total cost of Rs 4.40 crore. A total of 5,799 beneficiaries were disbursed pension/assistance of Rs 34.89 lakh per month. A total of 21,723.40 quintals of moong was distributed among primary and secondary students in the district under the Prime Minister's Nutrition Shakti Nirman (PM POSHAN).

On this occasion, former MLA Babulal Mahajan, former municipal council vice president Kanhaiya Kothone, media in-charge Prakash Bhavsar, former councillor Laxman Ingle, Sunita Jaiswal, Bhagwan Solanki, Rajesh Rawat, district food officer Manohar Singh Thakur, municipal CMO Priyanka Patel and others were also present.

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 10:39 PM IST