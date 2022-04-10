Khargone: Curfew clamped at places, Arson, tension after stone-pelting on Ram Navmi procession

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Curfew was clamped in parts of Khargone town and prohibitory orders were imposed following tension after some unidentified accused pelted stones on the Ramnavmi procession on Sunday. Locals along with some police personnel were injured in the stone-pelting incident.

Local police informed that the incident was reported between Gaushala Marg and Chotti Mohan talkies at around 4 pm when some unidentified accused starts pelting stones at the procession resulting in a stampede like situation.

Hindu organisations had decided to organise a procession to celebrate Ramnavmi this year, after a gap of two years owing to the Covid 19 pandemic. At 3 pm, the procession started from Talab Chowk and proceed on its pre-decided route.

However, at 4 pm, stone pelting started between Gaushala Marg and Chotti Mohan talkies, a minority-dominated area. Those who were part of the procession informed that some of the minority community members raised objections over high decibel DJ music in the procession and after some time stone pelting started. The accused also damaged one Shitlamata temple.

A heavy police force rushed to the spot and used tear gas to disperse the mob. As a precautionary measure, the administration clamped curfew in Talab Chowk, Gaushala Marg, Motipura, area behind Stadium and the Tower area. The mob also torched four houses.

District collector Anugrah P, SP Siddharth Chaudhary, SDM Milind Dhoke are in the town and a large police force has been deployed. Additional police forces have been requisitioned from the neighbouring districts.

Sendhwa too tense

Sendhwa: Sendhwa town of Barwani district witnessed tension after some anti-socials pelted stones on the Ramnavmi procession at Jogwada Road between 5.30 pm and 6 pm. Some locals including police personnel and police station-in-charge Baldev Singh Mujalda were injured in the incident. Mujalda has received injuries on his head.

