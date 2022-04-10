Bhopal: Teekam Joshi gets Sangeet Natak Academy Award for 2018

Bhopal: The government of India conferred Sangeet Natak Academy Award-2018 on theatre actor from Bhopal Teekam Joshi at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Saturday, official sources said on Sunday.

Vice-president of India M Venkaiah Naidu conferred the award on him at a function.

A graduate from National School of Drama in 2001 with specialisation in acting, he has worked for various groups including NSD Repertoire Co. He has also worked with various veteran directors and, altogether, he has acted in more than 120 plays.

Besides Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, Joshi has received Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar given by Sangeet Natak Academy.

He is working as a freelance actor and has acted in plays, television and films. He is also a visiting faculty for Acting and Speech in NSD.

The department of culture, Government of Madhya Pradesh, appointed Joshi as director of MP School of Drama (MPSD) on March 30.

