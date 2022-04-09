Bhopal: Blazing prices take tang off lemons; lemons that sell at Rs 30 per kg are sold for over Rs 200 a kg in retail

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Blazing prices of lemons have taken the tang off the juicy fruit that gives relief from searing heat and keeps the stomach cool in the summer season.

The heat wave has hit the city hard and the high price of lemon is burning holes in the pockets of the common man.

“Lemon is brought to the city from Ratlam and Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra. But this year, the lemon produce was scanty due to unseasonal rain,” Vegetable Wholesalers’ Welfare Association president Mohammad Naseem said.

“Karond and Bhadbhada Mandis receive 7 tons of lemons daily. Arrival has dropped by 60%. Hence, lemons that sell at Rs 30 to Rs 40 per kg are being sold at more than Rs 200 a kg in retail,” he said.

The consumption of lemon usually doubles in the summer season that begins from March. In summer, lemon is used in lemonades, sugarcane juice and in diet in general. “Normally, 15 tons of lemons are consumed in the state capital daily, which reaches up to 30 tons in summer,” he added.

The vegetable sellers seem to be reeling under shrinking profits and reduced sales due to increased transportation costs, leading to ultimate hike in buying prices.

"Rising fuel prices have had a severe impact on prices of vegetables, especially lemon. The festive season has pushed the demand multifold,” says Bittan Market Sabji Vyapari Mahasangh chief Hariom Khati.

“The transport charges have reached as high as Rs 1,600 per truck only within city limits. Hike in prices of fruits is thus justified,” Khati added.

“Earlier, we used to give away one or two lemons for free to our regular customers who used to buy vegetables. But, now one piece of lemon is selling at Rs 12-18 in retail,” he added.

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 09:11 PM IST