Bhopal: No hike in tuition fee for 2022-23 in govt and private colleges, says DHE Minister

Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav has said that keeping in mind the transition of COVID-19, it has been decided not to increase the fees in government and non-government colleges for traditional or self-financing courses in the academic session 2022-23. He said that this is the third year in a row that no fee hike has been done.

In the first phase of online e-admission process for academic session 2022-23, the work of e-profile updation of colleges is being done. All colleges can ensure to complete the update process from the online e-admission portal https://epravesh.mponline.gov.in from April 11 to April 30, 2022.

All colleges will have to display the information of entries made in the previous year in their college profile. Other information such as change of principal, location, mobile number, bank related information, etc., if any, can be updated by the college. It will be mandatory for the government-aided non-government, private colleges to update due information about the new faculty, subjects, diploma etc. courses approved in the year 2022-23.

The approved certificate courses conducted in the colleges will also have to be uploaded on the online portal. It will be mandatory to upload the affiliation certificate by the concerned university for the academic session 2022-23 and the no-objection certificate issued by the Directorate of Higher Education for self-financing courses of government colleges and non-government colleges in the same session.

It will be mandatory to do online verification by the concerned university by 15th May 2022. Only after this, the colleges will be able to be associated with the portal for the e-admission process for the academic session 2022-23.

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 11:48 AM IST