Bhopal: Training of Braille script, sign language for teachers from next session

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Rajya Shiksha Kendra has decided to impart special training in Braille script and sign language to teachers who are posted in schools where Children With Special Needs (CWSN) are studying, said the director of Rajya Shiksha Kendra, Dhanraju S.

Training of such teachers will begin from the next academic session, said Dhanraju. Under Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, a survey was conducted to assess the training needs of teachers for teaching differently-abled children in various disciplines and the gap of children with disabilities outside the school under the Inclusive Education Scheme.

In the survey, questionnaires of teachers and parents were prepared during the workshop with resource persons working for the education of children with disabilities, representatives of voluntary organisations.

Questionnaires were filled from the teachers of schools where children with disabilities were studying. Questionnaires were also filled from parents whose children with disabilities were out of school. After the survey, the questionnaires were analysed at the district level and report was prepared.

On the basis of the analysis in a state level workshop, the reports of all the districts were combined division- wise. Based on the need, teachers who teach differently-abled children will be given training.

In future, 100% screening of disabled children of the age of pre-primary education will be done. Their disability certificates will be prepared and opportunities will be provided by connecting them with the main stream of education.

Rajya Shiksha Kendra keeps updating its approach in addressing the requirements for children with special needs. The recent reports have suggested several new steps that will be included from the new session, said Dhanraju.

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 01:13 AM IST