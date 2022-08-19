e-Paper Get App

Khargone: Collector, SP tour Maheshwar, nearby villages after Narmada water level rises

The river has swelled during the past few days and an alert has been sounded in the low-lying areas.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, August 19, 2022, 09:39 PM IST
article-image

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Incessant rains in regions have led to an increase in the water levels of Narmada river in Khargone. The river has swelled during the past few days and an alert has been sounded in the low-lying areas.

In wake of the rising water levels, district collector Kumar Purushottam and superintendent of police Dharmaveer Singh undertook a visit to Maheshwar and nearby villages and also took stock of the necessary arrangements to prevent loss of life and damage to properties.

Kumar then visited the inundated low-lying areas of Maheshwar town and inspected the precautionary arrangements. Kumar then reached Peshwa Ghat and asked the officials concerned to remain on alert and keep a watch on the water level round the clock. The duo then reached Ahilyabai Fort by boat and then inspected the water level at Kasrawad and Maheshwar.

Officials then inspected the area around Sahastradhara and issued necessary instructions to SDM Divya Patel to arrange necessary precautionary measures at major tourist attractions and necessarily put barricades to prevent any mishap.

During the inspection, SDOP Manohar Gawli, tehsildar Anil Bamania, SHO Pankaj Tiwari and CMO Manoj Sharma were also present.

article-image
