Khargone: Flag hoisting ceremony followed by I-Day parade concluded at collector's office

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): The 75th Independence Day was celebrated with gaiety and fervour at the newly-constructed collector's office on Monday.

During this the chief guest, collector Kumar Purushottam hoisted the national flag above the said building. After that, all the attendees enthralled the occasion with thunderous applause.

On completion of the flag hoisting ceremony, collector Kumar inspected the parade along with reading out the message of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Addressing the message Kumara said that, CM wants its state of 7, 00,50,000 population to work together with the government in six dimensions including saving daughters, making a drug-free society, saving energy, saving water, planting trees, and bringing cleanliness.

An honouring program was also organized in which, cleanliness worker Gangaram Chhagan has been rewarded for regularly cleaning the city. At the same time, prizes have also been distributed to the students who have secured high ranks in the state and district level examinations. Apart from this, Seema Bharti (posted in the collectorate) has also been rewarded for being conscious of official duties and for doing commendable work on time.

The mass participants in march past and cultural programs were also rewarded. The first prize in the junior division has been won by Scout Guide. Similarly, the first position in the senior division has been occupied by the SAF team.