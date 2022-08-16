e-Paper Get App

Khargone: Flag hoisting ceremony followed by I-Day parade concluded at collector's office

All the attendees enthralled the occasion with thunderous applause.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, August 16, 2022, 04:35 PM IST
article-image

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): The 75th Independence Day was celebrated with gaiety and fervour at the newly-constructed collector's office on Monday.

During this the chief guest, collector Kumar Purushottam hoisted the national flag above the said building. After that, all the attendees enthralled the occasion with thunderous applause.

On completion of the flag hoisting ceremony, collector Kumar inspected the parade along with reading out the message of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Addressing the message Kumara said that, CM wants its state of 7, 00,50,000 population to work together with the government in six dimensions including saving daughters, making a drug-free society, saving energy, saving water, planting trees, and bringing cleanliness.

An honouring program was also organized in which, cleanliness worker Gangaram Chhagan has been rewarded for regularly cleaning the city. At the same time, prizes have also been distributed to the students who have secured high ranks in the state and district level examinations. Apart from this, Seema Bharti (posted in the collectorate) has also been rewarded for being conscious of official duties and for doing commendable work on time.

The mass participants in march past and cultural programs were also rewarded. The first prize in the junior division has been won by Scout Guide. Similarly, the first position in the senior division has been occupied by the SAF team.

Read Also
Indore: Independence Day celebrated with patriotism and zeal in city
article-image
HomeIndoreKhargone: Flag hoisting ceremony followed by I-Day parade concluded at collector's office

RECENT STORIES

Gujarat: Arvind Kejriwal promises free education if AAP elected to power

Gujarat: Arvind Kejriwal promises free education if AAP elected to power

'Shocked, saddened': BCCI mourns veteran administrator Amitabh Choudhary's demise

'Shocked, saddened': BCCI mourns veteran administrator Amitabh Choudhary's demise

BJP wants to topple state governments, 'using paramilitary forces to send black money', says CM Ahok...

BJP wants to topple state governments, 'using paramilitary forces to send black money', says CM Ahok...

'Nitish Kumar betrayed Tejashwi Yadav too': BJP's Sushil Modi after Bihar cabinet expansion

'Nitish Kumar betrayed Tejashwi Yadav too': BJP's Sushil Modi after Bihar cabinet expansion

A day after PM called to end misogyny, Gujarat govt releases 11 rape convicts; Oppn leaders slam the...

A day after PM called to end misogyny, Gujarat govt releases 11 rape convicts; Oppn leaders slam the...