Indore: Independence Day celebrated with patriotism and zeal in city

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Independence Day was celebrated with patriotism, zeal, and fashion in Indore on Monday. Though the Tricolour fluttered on top of every house in the city owing to the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, the official event was held on the ground of Armed Police Training College, Mahesh Guard Line.

The programme was organised with full dignity and enthusiasm. State Home Minister and Indore district in-charge Dr. Narottam Mishra hoisted the National Flag and took the salute of the ceremonial parade.

At the event, the jawans presented an attractive parade. The National Anthem was also played.

Flag hoisting was also done in major public places, government offices, and educational institutions of the district. Under the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, every house in the Indore district hoisted the Tricolour.

In the main function, home minister Dr. Narottam Mishra inspected the parade in an open jeep. Collector Manish Singh and Additional Commissioner of Police Manish Kapuria accompanied him during the inspection.

Dr. Mishra read out the message of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. At the ceremony, the armed forces fired in the air as slogans of Independence Day Amar Rahe were raised. Colourful balloons were released in the open sky.

The parade was led by Defense Inspector Jaisingh Tomar. He was followed by Subedar Gajendra Singh Nigwal. A total of 15 parties participated in the parade. These included platoons of RAPTC, 1st Corps, 15th Corps, District Police Force (Male and Female), IMC, Fire Service, Traffic, NCC, MP Scout Boys and Girls, Red Cross. The bands of BSF and Pratham Vahini gave musical performances of songs full of patriotism with melodious vocals.

During the ceremony, the students of Garima Vidyalaya, Ahilya Ashram Higher Secondary School-1, Utkrisht Vidyalaya Bal Vinay Mandir and the children of policemen presented a patriotic cultural programme. Schools that gave cultural performances were also rewarded. The best performing teams in the parade were also rewarded. In the "A" category of the parade, first place was given to RAPTC, and second place was given to First Corps. In the “B” category, the first position was bagged by the BSF band and the second position was bagged by the 1st Corps band.

During the function, chief guest Dr. Mishra awarded the representatives of other organisations, including officers and employees who did excellent work in the district throughout the year.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava, former mayor Krishnamurari Moghe, Collector Manish Singh, Additional Commissioner of Police Manish Kapuria, Municipal Commissioner Pratibha Pal, Chairman of Indore Development Authority Jaipal Singh Chavda, MLA Mahendra Hardia, Former MLA Shri. Sudarshan Gupta, Gaurav Ranadive along with other public representatives and senior officials were present.