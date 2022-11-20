Khargone: Canoe slalom to be part of Khelo India

FP Photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): The excitement level for the upcoming sixth Khelo India, a sports Mahakumbh will increase manifold as the organising committee has decided to include canoe slalom for the first time in the event. The two-day day event will be held in Maheshwar on February 6 and 7 and Khargone district administration is leaving no stone unturned to make the maximum out of this good opportunity to host players from many states. District sports officer Pavi Dubey said that for the first time water sports events have been included in Khelo India. In this, canoe slalom and kayaking are two important sports which have become popular nowadays. Canoe slalom is done on river rapids and kayaking is done by a special boat in stable water. It is a good opportunity for the district as we are hosting players from many states. Sahastradhara, situated on the Narmada river in Maheshwar, is one such natural place, which is one of the most suitable places in the state for canoe slalom. A committee of 15 members has been formed from the general administration Bhopal for this big sports event. Sports which were included in Olympics 2020, Asian Games 2018 and Commonwealth 2018 for youth sports to be held in the year 2022 have been included in KYG-2022. Dubey added that about 100 to 150 players from Jammu-Kashmir, Delhi, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Goa and Madhya Pradesh will participate in this competition.

Read Also Khargone: Sickle cell anaemia camp held