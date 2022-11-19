e-Paper Get App
Khargone: Sickle cell anaemia camp held

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, November 19, 2022, 09:02 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo
Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A one-day sickle cell anaemia camp was organised in Abhapuri village under the joint aegis of Gulab Bai Yadav Smriti Shiksha Mahavidyalaya, Borawan and national service scheme volunteers.

In this camp, the students of Kasturba Girls Hostel, Tribal Girls Ashram, and others were made aware of the illness, its precautions and treatment by Dr Krishnalal Singh and Dr Ravindra Rathore.

According to college principal Dr Surendra Kumar Tiwari, medical officers of Synergy Institute and SBI Foundation also conducted a blood test to identify the students with sickle cell anaemia. The sarpanch of Abhapuri village Sonu Polush Mehta and deputy sarpanch Vijay Singh Gaur also contributed to the programme.

In the end, college chairman Arun Yadav praised the students and volunteers for managing the camp. The staff including Surmal Narve, Manoj Kaushale, Parineet Ratnaparkhi, Dinesh Mugyalda, Laxman Singh Chauhan, and others were also present.

