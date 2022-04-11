Khargone: A day after Khargone violence, bulldozer rolls over houses of stone pelters

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Khargone district administration on Monday started demolition of at least 50 "illegal" structures of people accused of pelting stones at a Ram Navami procession in Khargone town, while the state government said damage caused to public and private properties during the violence will be recovered from rioters.

A curfew was clamped in Khargone town on Sunday and 84 people have been arrested so far after stones hurled at a Ram Navami procession triggered large-scale arson, officials said and added that the situation here was under control.

"The government has a zero tolerance policy for rioting. So far, 84 persons have been arrested and 50 illegal constructions of these accused have been identified. The demolition of these illegal constructions has already started," Indore divisional commissioner Pawan Sharma said.

The illegal structures which are being demolished include homes and shops. Action has also been taken against four state government employees for spreading rumours over the communal violence in the city, commissioner Sharma said.

Three terminated, one suspended

Commissioner Dr Sharma said administrative action have been taken against four, and three of them are daily wage employees have terminated, while one was suspended for spreading rumours in the town.

Damage caused to properties will recover from rioters

Commissioner Sharma said damage caused to public and private properties during the violence will be recovered from rioters. Inspector General (IG) Rakesh Gupta, who is camping in Khargone along with Sharma, said the law and order situation in the city was under control and action against anti-social elements was continuing.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said damage caused to public and private properties will be recovered from rioters as he vowed strict action against the miscreants.

"The rioters have been identified and they will not be spared. Strict action will be taken against them. There is no place for rioters in Madhya Pradesh," the CM said.

"We have passed the Damage to Public and Private Property Recovery Act. We are constituting a claims tribunal under the Act and after assessing the loss, its recovery will be done from rioters," Chouhan said in a statement.

