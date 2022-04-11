Bhopal: 77 arrested in Khargone, SP who sustained bullet injuries is undergoing treatment, says Home Minister

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Home minister Narottam Mishra said on Monday as many as 77 persons were arrested in Khargone in connection with the riot over there that took place on Sunday.

He said Khargone superintendent of police (SP) Siddharth Chaudhary who sustained bullet injuries in his leg was undergoing treatment at a hospital.

“We will turn the houses from where stones were pelted into heaps of stones. Madhya Pradesh has a rule of law. We will not allow the atmosphere of harmony in the state to be vitiated by anti-social elements”, he added.

The home minister said there was peace now in Khargone and adequate police force was deployed to meet any eventuality.

He said those who were hurt by the election results in five states recently were trying to vitiate the atmosphere in the state. They must understand the meaning of results as to what the country wanted.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 12:51 PM IST