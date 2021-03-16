Khargone: 8 arrested for stealing goods worth Rs 7 lakh from Maheshwar Hydroelectric Project yard

Mandleshwar (Khargone district, Madhya Pradesh): Eight people were arrested on Monday for stealing goods worth Rs 7 lakh from the yard of Maheshwar Hydroelectric Project office. Those arrested include two buyers of stolen materials.

Those arrested are Dharmendra, Krishna, Sawan, Kalu from Soniya Nagar and Dayaram and Farrukh from Mandleshwar. The buyers of the stolen goods are Raja alias Fakruddin, resident of Bijalpur and Mustafa, resident of Dongargaon, Mhow.

They confessed to stealing copper wires, aluminium rectifiers, copper control plates and other things from the yard. In fact, materials worth crores of rupees have been stolen from the yard since lockdown was first imposed last year. The police have not disclosed any information about those thefts but arrested eight people for recent thefts.

On Monday, the police told reporters at a press conference that goods worth Rs 1.25 lakh have been recovered from each of the six accused. Sub divisional officer (police) Dhruv Kumar Singh Chouhan said two accused were caught by police during normal patrol. All the accused were produced before court on Monday.

Earlier, police were informed about the thefts by staff of hydroelectric project to which no heed was paid. On March 6, a complaint was lodged by staff worker Bhagwan for theft committed between March 2-4. This led to arrest of eight people.