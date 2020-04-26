After scrapping Maheshwar power purchase agreement, MP govt can save Rs 50,000 crore with similar move, says NBA activist Alok Agarwal

If the state government can take decision like the one taken for Maheshwar power project, it can save Rs 50,000 crore. This is what Narmada Bachao Andolan activist Alok Agarwal stated in the letter written to chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday.

On April 23, the state government had terminated power purchase agreement for Maheshwar project, holding it as against public interest. Agarwal said six projects in the state run by private companies get fixed charges, which cause huge financial loss to state exchequer.

The state government pays Rs 2034.30 crore every year as fixed charges. In 25 years, the state government will pay Rs 50,000 crore even without purchasing a single unit of power from the companies. Agarwal alleged that agreement inked by state government was illegal. The state government can withdraw agreement and save money.

Private power plant

Fixed charges. Rs in crore per annum

1. JP Bina Power, Sagar- 504.75

2. JP Nigri, Singrauli- 709.17

3. Jhabua Power, Seoni- 66.50

4. MP Power, Anuppur- 409.06

5. BLA Power- 21.00

6. PTS Lenco, Amarkantak- 223.81

Total- 2034.30