Khargone: 4 persons including 7-month infant die, one sustains severe injuries in road accident; bodies brought to native place

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A pall of gloom descended on Monday morning in Soumitra Nagar locality, Khargone town after the bodies of four persons including a seven-month infant brought down to their native place who died in a road accident in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra.

The accident occurred on Sunday evening near Rahuri village between Shirdi and Ahmednagar. Three persons of a family and a driver died whereas one person sustained severe injuries.

According to information, those who died were identified as Ranjana Tare, her daughter-in-law Pratiksha, seven-month-old grandson Lunay Tare and car driver Jagdish Rathore. The injured person has been identified as Vipul Tare and he is undergoing treatment.

According to reports, they were heading towards Ahmednagar from Shirdi via their car and had a head-on-collision with a Maharashtra state transport bus.

Kin close to the Tare family informed them that Vipul lost his father Dr Deepak Tare in the second wave of the corona.

Both Vipul and his wife Pratiksha were working in Pune and the duo were heading to Pune with their seven-month-old child and mother.

All four bodies were brought down to their native place on Monday morning. Hundreds of relatives of the deceased thronged their place and consoled the deceased kin.

Many villagers who joined the cremation said, “It seems fate had brought Dr Deepak Tare and his grandson Lunay together.

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 04:38 PM IST