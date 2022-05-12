Madhya Pradesh: Khargone sets an example in water conservation

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Amid tension after Ram Navami violence, Khargone district has set an example to be emulated as work on 107 Amrit Sarovar (ponds) is going on at a rapid pace to conserve rainwater.

The capacity of each Amrit Sarovar will be about 10 thousand cubic metres of water.

At the same time, water will also seep directly into the ground from these lakes thus increasing the water level. On the other hand, in order to get enough rain, it is necessary that more and more trees are planted.

For this, more than 7 lakh 78 thousand saplings have been prepared in 8 nurseries of the Horticulture and Forest Departments under MNREGA by self-help groups.

District Panchayat CEO Divyank Singh said that a total of 107 Amrit Sarovars have been approved in the district and work has started on all of these ponds and would be ready by June 30. These lakes will become a unique example of water conservation.

Intensive sapling of the plantation will also be done around these Amrit Sarovars. All these lakes are being built in about one hectare each.

MNREGA project officer Shyam Radhuvanshi informed that for about 1 month, 100 or 125 labourers are engaged in works under MNREGA daily.

Work on 104 Amrit Sarovars is in progress. Of these 20 are in Bhagwanpura, 19 in Jhirnya, 16 in Kasrawad and Barwah, 12 in Khargone, 8-8 in Bhikangaon and Segaon, 5 in Gogaon and 2 in Maheshwar. The total cost of these lakes is Rs 22 crore. According to an estimate, there will be enough water in these lakes to supply seven days of water to Khargone town.

SHG prepares 82,000 saplings

The nursery of the Horticulture Department is established at Ankwadi in the Bistan area. Here, 82,000 saplings have been prepared by Maa Chamunda Self Help Group under MNREGA. The nursery started on June 10, 2020. . Similar nurseries are being set up in Toksar, Mohammadpur, Chhoti Kasrawad, Kharadi, Ladvi, Birla and Sonkhedi.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 10:26 PM IST