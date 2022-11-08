Khargone: 2 Amrit Sarovars built in Vindhyachal Range to preserve ecology of area

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Various mountains of the Vindhya Range are located in Kusumbiya gram panchayat of Maheshwar janpad. To preserve ecology, two Amrit Sarovars have been built on top of a hill to store water for agriculture, quench wild animals’ thirst and also for aesthetics. These artificial ponds (with a capacity of 21,000 cubic metres) will help prevent man-animal conflict by quenching the thirst of wild animals.

MNREGA PO Shyam Raghuvanshi said that many wild animals were straying into villages in search of water especially in the summer season, resulting in human-animal conflict.

These ponds would now help quench wild animals’ thirst. These ponds would be helpful for tribal people to raise certain breeds of fish.

These ponds aim to increase greenery, provide irrigation facilities to local farmers and preserve the habitat of various species of wildlife and birds. Around 75 Amrit Sarovars have been built as of now including 10 in Barwaha, 16 in Bhagwanpura, 4 in Bhikangaon, 3 each in Gogan-Khargone, 13 in Kasrawad, 6 each in Maheshwar-Segaon and 15 in Jhiranya.

Giving information, district panchayat Jyoti Sharma told that around 122 new ponds are to be developed as part of the Amrit Sarovar Mission, which aims at boosting tourism in the area.