Khargone: 10.5 mm kidney stone removed without surgery 

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Kidney stones are one of the most common and painful urological disorders bothering humans for long but now they can also be cured with the help of Ayurvedic remedies.

Ayurvedic doctor JP Chouhan at Mehtwara Ayurvedic Dispensary located in Maheshwar tehsil of Khargone district has said that he has removed 10.5 and 4.6 mm kidney stones through urine from a 35-year-old patient in just 22 days of treatment. The doctor used ayurvedic remedies, instead of conducting a major surgery to cure it.

Dr Chouhan said that Ayurveda has cures for all the health-related-ailments but most patients prefer allopathic treatment. Chouhan himself suffered from kidney stones but he claimed to have himself cured 12 mm and 8 mm big stones with help of Ayurvedic remedies.

The patient, Rajkumar, developed sudden pain near his abdomen, and screening showed the presence of a large cluster of stones (kidney stones). He underwent treatment at Dhar hospital around 6 months ago but to no avail. He then consulted with Dr JP Chouhan based on the recommendation of kin. Following 22-day treatment, two kidney stones were removed from the body without any surgery. Rajkumar is reportedly healthy now and has returned to his regular routine.

Kidney stones contain a high concentration of minerals and other substances like calcium, oxalate, and uric acid that come together to make crystals in the kidney which stick together to make one or more stones. The formation of kidney stones leads to discomfort while urinating, nausea and acute pain in the lower abdominal region of the body.

Dr Chouhan, further said that to cure kidney stones, he prepared a paste with Hazrulyahud Bhasma and powdered Gokhru. Apart from this, he also used ayurvedic syrup and ayurvedic juices. Limiting intake of spinach, fenugreek, milk related products may be beneficial for people who are suffering from kidney stones.