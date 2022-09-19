Khargone: 11 trucks laden with coal, sand seized in a single day

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): In an unplanned raid, carried out by Mines and mineral department, as many as 11 unclaimed trucks laden with coal, and sand, have been seized from various locations in the district on Sunday. This is for the first time illegal transportation of coal has been reported in the district.

Giving further information, Mineral officer Sawan Chouhan told that acting on a tip-off, a team led by mineral inspector Priyanka Ajnar intercepted a truck laden with 31 metric tons of coal here at Adalpura in the district at 10 am on Sunday.

Failure to produce relevant documents, the truck was impounded at Goganwa Police station. They have been new tactics to transport illegal coal-loaded vehicles concealed under sand and plank. A dumper and truck carrying illegal sand were also seized by a team from Mengaon and impounded at Mengaon police station jurisdiction. In further action, the mining department team reached Kasrawad where 2 trucks laden with sand were intercepted and impounded at a police station for not producing relevant documents.

Acting on a tip-off, the team reached Bhikangaon and intercepted 2 dumpers for illegally carrying sand and impounded them at the police station. Further, the team received information about illegal transportation of sand in Maheshwar region, on which the team diverted to Maheshwar at 6 pm and intercepted 3 tractors and 1 dumper laden with sand from Jalkothi region.

Seized vehicles were impounded at Maheshwar Police Station. A team led by Mineral Inspector Priyanka Ajnar, Rakesh Yadav, Rakesh Karma played important role in this case. A total of 11 vehicles were intercepted by mineral officials. Further investigation to unearth illegal coal, and sand mining would continue in future as well. More raids will be carried out in days to come.