 Khandwa: Singaji Thermal Plant Achieves New Milestone With 100 Days Of Continuous Electricity Production
FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, April 18, 2024, 10:34 PM IST
article-image

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Shree Singaji Thermal Power Project in Dongaliya, Khandwa, has achieved a significant milestone by producing electricity continuously for 100 days during the financial year 2023-24. 

This project, managed by the Power Generating Company Limited, boasts a total power generation capacity of 2520 MW, making it a crucial contributor to the region's power needs. The project's units, including unit numbers 1 and 2 with a capacity of 600 MW each, and unit numbers 3 and 4 with a capacity of 660 MW each, have set new records in power generation. 

Unit No 3 also achieved another milestone by operating continuously for 127 days, further adding to its achievements in power generation. Unit No 4 stood out by operating for 172 consecutive days, demonstrating robust performance with a total power generation of 2268.34 million units.

The success of these units can be attributed to the guidance of managing director of the Power Generating Company Manjeet Singh and the efficient leadership of chief engineer Mukesh Chaturvedi. Project PRO Sahu expressed gratitude on behalf of the MD to all officers, employees and contract workers for their dedication, encouraging them to strive for new records in the future.

