Bentley Bentayga Worth Rs 7 Crore Becomes Most Expensive Car Of Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the registration of a Bentley Bentayga with Indore RTO, the city got its most expensive SUV so far. The car owner has paid over Rs 90 lakh as tax on the car worth Rs 7 crores. According to RTO Indore Pradeep Sharma, a Bentley Bentayga was registered in the name of Aggarwal Coal Corporation Pvt. Ltd. The ex-showroom price of the car in New Delhi is Rs 6 crore. “It is one of the most expensive cars registered in Indore.

The total tax of the car was Rs 90 lakh and the registration number of the car is 8000,” he said. The car reaches a speed of 100 km in 4.6 seconds and is considered the fastest SUV in the world. According to experts, the car is not manufactured in India but in England and it takes about one and a half to two months to come to India after order. The company designs and prepares its interior as per the customer’s choice.

Car Specifications

1 Fuelled by petrol and has a tank of 85 litre capacity

2 Its top speed is 290 kilometres per hour

3 Engine gives maximum power of 542 bhp.

4 Engine generates torque of 770 Nm.

Features Of The Car

This car has a new type of climate seat that automatically adjusts the cabin temperature and air ventilation according to the passenger's body temperature and posture. Its rear seats can also be tilted up to 40 degrees. The car has 20 speakers with Android Auto System, Apple Car Play, and Rear Entertainment System.