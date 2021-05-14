Khandwa: School students donate Rs 11,000 for Covid patients in Mundi, set example for others

Mundi (Khandwa district, Madhya Pradesh): The students of Rewottama International School here donated Rs 11,000 for the treatment of Covid patients on Thursday. They handed over the amount to development block medical officer Ramkrishna Ingla and chief municipal officer Sanjay Geete, setting an example of selfless service.

School principal Sunny Jacob said funds were collected for farewell of higher secondary students but function was postponed owing to pandemic. Therefore, the students took a decision to donate the amount to the hospital. Three children from same family - Anshika Sharma, Abha Sharma and Virat Sharma - donated Rs 1,100 they had saved in school’s fund for Covid patients.

“Such noble deeds by children are an example for adults too, to come forward and do something for the society in distressful times of pandemic,” Sunny Jacob added.