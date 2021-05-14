Actor Sivakumar, his sons Suriya and Karthi donate Rs 1 crore to Tamil Nadu CM relief fund amid COVID-19 crisis

Amid the second wave of coronavirus, veteran Tamil actor Sivakumar and his superstar sons Suriya and Karthi met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to donate Rs 1 crore to the CM's Relief Fund.
Their gesture came after the CM encouraged people to donate generously towards the COVID-19 relief fund of the government to fight against the deadly virus.
Pictures of Suriya meeting the CM and handing over the cheque along with his family went viral on social media.
According to media reports, Sivakumar addressed the media after meeting the CM and said that the need of the hour is to protect the people from COVID-19 and everyone should come forward to do their bit in combating the virus.
Reportedly, last year too, Suriya and Karthi had come forward to help the cine workers during the lockdown.
A few months ago, Suriya had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He had written on Twitter, "I am undergoing treatment for Covid-19 and am feeling much better now. Let us all realize that life hasn’t returned to normalcy yet. We also cannot be filled with fear and let life come to a standstill. We still need to be careful and safe. Lots of love and gratitude to the dedicated doctors and medical staff standing by my side."
On the professional front, Suriya was recently seen in Tamil biographical drama, Soorarai Pottru, which skipped theatrical release and premiered on Amazon Prime.
He recently completed shooting for the upcoming Netflix original film Navarasa.
On the other hand, Karthi was recently seen in actioner Sulthan. He has mega-budget films Ponniyin Selvan and Sardar in the pipeline.
