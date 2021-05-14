Actor Sivakumar, his sons Suriya and Karthi donate Rs 1 crore to Tamil Nadu CM relief fund amid COVID-19 crisis

Amid the second wave of coronavirus, veteran Tamil actor Sivakumar and his superstar sons Suriya and Karthi met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to donate Rs 1 crore to the CM's Relief Fund.

Their gesture came after the CM encouraged people to donate generously towards the COVID-19 relief fund of the government to fight against the deadly virus.

Pictures of Suriya meeting the CM and handing over the cheque along with his family went viral on social media.

According to media reports, Sivakumar addressed the media after meeting the CM and said that the need of the hour is to protect the people from COVID-19 and everyone should come forward to do their bit in combating the virus.