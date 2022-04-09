Khandwa: Naya Harsud residents write to CM for resolution of long-pending demands

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Several members of the dam oustees union of Naya Harsud have written to chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and half a dozen ministers regarding the resolution of several long-pending demands including the establishment of industries, opportunities for employment in the area, providing banking facilities and credit facilities and distribution of land-owner authorisation letters.

In the letter, the president of the displaced union, Ramesh Chand Bansal and Chandra Kumar Sand, have jointly said that the government has granted ownership rights on residential plots to members, but the necessary certificates have not been distributed till now.

The region still lacks banking facilities as the area neither has a single bank branch nor an ATM facility. Members of the union have also sent several letters to more than a dozen banks demanding banking facilities in the region. As compared to old Harsud, Naya Harsud doesn’t have enough employment opportunities, thus skill training needs to be imparted at the most basic level. President Bansal told that a delegation of the union would visit the Collectorate next week and meet the collector to discuss various grievances and approval of demands.

The ministers and leaders to whom the said letter has been sent include Vijay Shah, Govind Rajput, Rajyavardhan Singh, Om Prakash Saklecha, Bharat Singh Kushwaha and Kamalnath. Letters have also been sent to administrative officials including the district collector, SDM Harsud, the district industries centre's manager and managing director NHDC, Faridabad.

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 09:48 PM IST