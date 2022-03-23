Khandwa: Vaccination biggest weapon against Covid, says Dr Kunwar Vijay Shah

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): State Forest Minister Dr Kunwar Vijay Shah inaugurated the Covid vaccination campaign here in Khandwa district on Wednesday. Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Dr Shah said that vaccine is the biggest weapon against corona and it was proven during the third wave of the pandemic. Wide coverage of vaccination in the state had helped people fight the pandemic.

The minister requested the parents to get themselves vaccinated and also to get their children vaccinated at the earliest so that in case of the possibility of a fourth wave, adults, as well as children, are protected from corona infection.

District Collector Anoop Kumar Singh, Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr DS Chouhan, epidemiologist Dr Yogesh Sharma and various officials were present on the occasion.

More than 6,800 kids vaccinated on day 1

Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr DS Chouhan informed that more than 6,800 children were vaccinated against Covid-19 in schools and health institutions during the vaccination campaign for children of 12 to 14 years that started from Wednesday in the district. This vaccination work will be done continuously. Dr Chouhan has appealed to all the parents to send their children to the nearest immunization centre for getting vaccinated against Covid-19.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 09:45 PM IST