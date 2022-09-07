Khandwa: Love Jihad accused arrested in another case

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Khandwa police arrested Monu alias Janbaz Qureshi, an accused who is pressuring a nursing college student to embrace Islam and threatening her with dire consequences if she refused to marry him.

Khandwa Kotwali police station in-charge BL Atode informed that Ashapur police outpost team arrested the accused on Tuesday late night. Police produced him before the local court on Wednesday.

Atode added that this is the second instance when accused Janbaz was booked under the case of Love Jihad within the last seven months. Only four months back, the accused moved out of jail on bail.

Meanwhile, police are also fetching his criminal record to prepare a strong case against the accused, said Atode. Notably, the accused owns a puncture shop in the village and circulates his picture carrying a gun on social media.

Earlier on January 10, 2022, one Dalit girl from Chenpur village in Khalwa block that falls under the Ashapur police outpost had lodged a complaint against him of threatening her with dire consequences after she refused to accept his marriage proposal and religious conversion. Acting on her complaint, police arrested him and sent him to jail.

He was released on bail three-month later and once again started chasing and harassing another girl in the village.

On Tuesday, the accused intercepted the girl, while she was heading to her college from her native village. The accused started pressuring the girl to marry him and convert to his religion. He grabbed the girl's hand and forced her to sit on the bike. Before the accused could succeed in his bid, the girl jumped from the bike and raised alarm. When the crowd gathered, the accused fled the spot.