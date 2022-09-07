e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Death of 4 persons of a family case; one out of 5 mobile apps found listed with the RBI

Indore: Death of 4 persons of a family case; one out of 5 mobile apps found listed with the RBI

Crime Branch sent notices to the mobile app finance companies after the incident

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 07, 2022, 01:38 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ongoing investigations into the death of four people of a family have revealed that only one of the mobile loan apps was found to be registered with the RBI. The Crime Branch had issued notices to the five loan app finance companies after the deaths a few days ago.

DCP (Crime) Nimish Agrawal said Amit Yadav, who was living in a rented house in the Bhagirathpura area, committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling allegedly after giving poison to his wife and two children a few days ago. The Crime Branch is investigating the case. During the investigations, it was found that Amit had taken loans from five mobile phone apps and he was unable to repay the amounts because of which he took the extreme step. In the suicide note, he had mentioned about the five loan apps from which he had borrowed money.

The Crime Branch issued notices to the five mobile app finance companies to know whether or not they were registered with the RBI. The nodal officer of True Balance App met DCP Agrawal and showed him their documents. The Crime Branch officers were satisfied with their documents. The police said that, so far, authorisation documents were received only from True Balance. Two finance companies, named Smart Coin and Rufilo, have sent some details over e-mail, but the Crime Branch officers have instructed them to furnish more documents related to their RBI registration.

Read Also
MP: Civil services aspirants turn fruit and samosa seller awaiting MPPSC result in Indore
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Ujjain: Devotees welcome Kalbhairav during traditional procession

Ujjain: Devotees welcome Kalbhairav during traditional procession

Ujjain: Two cheaters from Bhubaneswar and Nagpur arrested

Ujjain: Two cheaters from Bhubaneswar and Nagpur arrested

Ujjain: ABVP opposes MoU inked between Government Engineering College and Vikram University

Ujjain: ABVP opposes MoU inked between Government Engineering College and Vikram University

Indore: First-of-its-kind surgery in Super Speciality Hospital; doctors put stent in small...

Indore: First-of-its-kind surgery in Super Speciality Hospital; doctors put stent in small...

Indore: FIR against Jwala Grih Udyog owners

Indore: FIR against Jwala Grih Udyog owners