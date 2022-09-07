Indore: Death of 4 persons of a family case; one out of 5 mobile apps found listed with the RBI

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ongoing investigations into the death of four people of a family have revealed that only one of the mobile loan apps was found to be registered with the RBI. The Crime Branch had issued notices to the five loan app finance companies after the deaths a few days ago.

DCP (Crime) Nimish Agrawal said Amit Yadav, who was living in a rented house in the Bhagirathpura area, committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling allegedly after giving poison to his wife and two children a few days ago. The Crime Branch is investigating the case. During the investigations, it was found that Amit had taken loans from five mobile phone apps and he was unable to repay the amounts because of which he took the extreme step. In the suicide note, he had mentioned about the five loan apps from which he had borrowed money.

The Crime Branch issued notices to the five mobile app finance companies to know whether or not they were registered with the RBI. The nodal officer of True Balance App met DCP Agrawal and showed him their documents. The Crime Branch officers were satisfied with their documents. The police said that, so far, authorisation documents were received only from True Balance. Two finance companies, named Smart Coin and Rufilo, have sent some details over e-mail, but the Crime Branch officers have instructed them to furnish more documents related to their RBI registration.