MP: Civil services aspirants turn fruit and samosa seller awaiting MPPSC result in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A long wait for the final results of Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has forced aspirants to find an alternate source just to make their ends meet. There are two shops opened in the student area in Indore that are not only meant for sustaining their daily expenses but also a mark of protest.

The aspirants waiting for the completion of MPPSC recruitment examination for the last four years have named their shops- PCS Falahar and PSC Samosawala.

According to reports, over 10 lakh aspirants have taken exams for 1400 posts in these years. But the final results of the examinations are yet to be declared.

A 28-year-old aspirant, Tejprakash Kushwaha began his startup ‘PCS Falahar’ along with his three friends Suraj Bukhare, Shubham thakur and Pradeep Meena around 2 months ago at Bholaram Main Gate, Ustad Marg, Bhawarkuan, Indore.

Suraj Bukhare, Pradeep Meena, Shubham Thakur and Tejprakash kushwaha (from left to right) | FPJ

Tej, a resident of Rewa district, said that he had been preparing for the civil services examination for the last six years, including two years for UPSC in Delhi. After completing his graduation and post graduation from Allahabad University, he went to Delhi and then back to Indore in 2018. He also cleared the UGC NET examination in Geography.

“I have taken the MPPSC 2019 mains exam, 2020 mains exam and will take the 2021 mains exams. But the problem is that the results have not been declared and there is too much pressure from the parents as the financial condition of the family is not stable. I used to teach in a few coaching classes to fulfil daily needs. I have worked at many coaching institutes but did have regular work. Following which, I have decided to start something of my own,” Tej added.

Tej said that they used to wake up at 4 am, get stuff ready and start the shop at around 6:30 am. They sell fruit chat for around three hours till 9:30 am. After that they focus on their studies as their main aim is to serve as an official. They are selling fruits just to meet their ends.

Tej said, “The idea of the startup was very spontaneous. We used to bring papaya from a nearby fruit mandi for self consumption. One day I served a papaya left in my room to one of my friends and at that moment I decided that I would sell papaya. On the first day, we bought 6 Kg papaya and earned Rs 35 profit from it. We sell it continuously for one month and make profit of around Rs 300 on a regular basis. After that the journey continued, we charged Rs 20 a plate that contains 200g of different varieties of fruits.”

Besides, there is another startup ‘PSC Samosawala’ led by aspirant, Ajit Singh, a resident of Rewa, at Ganesh Nagar Khandwa Naka, Indore.

Ajit said that after completing his intermediate exam in 2016, he came to Indore for the preparation of MPPSC exams in 2017. He took the PSC exam 2019 and 2020. He failed to clear PSC 2020 by one mark. Now he is preparing for the 2021 examination.

He began the startup to release the financial burden from the family. As the MPPSC failed to declare the final result for the last four years, the pressure from parents had been increasing continuously.

“The family members are spending around Rs 70,000 every year for the study. When they asked about the result we became clueless and we did not have the answer. I feel that I am becoming a liability to my parents. Following which I have decided to begin the startup and continue my study as well,” Ajit said.

‘For the time being, I alone prepare Samosa and sell it. My friends, however, keep their supporting hands. I used to sell samosa for around 6 hours from 3 pm to 9 pm. Rest of the time I use in my studies,” he added.