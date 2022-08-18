e-Paper Get App

Khandwa I-Day: Cultural programs, tribute to martyred soldiers by Balaji Group

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, August 18, 2022, 08:20 AM IST
Independence Day | Representative Pic

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of Amrit Mahotsav of Independence, a programme was organised by the founder of Balaji Group Ritesh Goyal at Divya Balaji Nagar, Chaigaon Makhan village. During this, the whole area was completely decorated with the Tricolour.

The programme was inaugurated by famous singers Avinash and Aditi by singing patriotic songs. After that, the members of the newly elected district and janpad panchayat were honoured with shawl, shriphal and garlands.

Later, a series of cultural dance performances were presented by the children to pay tributes to martyred soldiers. The flag hoisting ceremony was concluded by Sushila Goyal. At the conclusion of the programme, a Tricolour Yatra was also taken out from Chhegaon Makhan to Khandwa. Mukesh Agarwal, Yogesh Goyal, Pradeep Jain, Pinku Agarwal, and others were also present.

