Bhopal: Opening of Kaliasot dam gates floods localities in Kolar

Flooded Gudari Ghat village in Misrod area. | FP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 70 families have been shifted from Damkheda and Samarda Tola in the last couple days after the sluice gates of Kaliasot and Kerwa dam in Kolar belt were opened to discharge excess water . Rainwater has flooded Gudari Ghat village in Misrod area.

In Signature S-9 Campus located on Hoshangabad Road, two sick children were trapped in the house. The family was unable to take them to hospital due to five-six feet of water on the road. The kids were taken to hospital with the help of the municipal fire brigade.

A 12-year-old Laxmi, daughter of Inder Singh Yadav was rescued after their house in village Hingoni of Bairsiya tehsil was marooned. The road to Lakshmi's house was closed due to heavy rain. The minor was trapped inside the house.

Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Kshitiz Sharma, talking to Free Press, said, “ Due to the opening of the gates of Kaliasot Dam, water gushed in low lying areas. Due to this, 20 families living in slums on the banks of the river in Damkheda were shifted to government school.In Samarda Tola, about 50 families have been sifted in the nearby government school due to water logging in the lower settlements due to the rise in the river water. Similarly, road connectivity of Gudari village was snapped after water gushed after gates of Kaliasot dam were opened.

