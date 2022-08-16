e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Opening of Kaliasot dam gates floods localities in Kolar

Due to the opening of the gates of Kaliasot Dam, water gushed in low lying areas.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 16, 2022, 10:49 PM IST
article-image
Flooded Gudari Ghat village in Misrod area. | FP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 70 families have been shifted from Damkheda and Samarda Tola  in the last couple days after the sluice gates of Kaliasot and Kerwa dam in Kolar belt were opened to discharge excess water . Rainwater has flooded Gudari Ghat village in Misrod area.

In Signature S-9 Campus located on Hoshangabad Road, two sick children were trapped in the house. The family was unable to take them to hospital due to five-six feet of water on the road. The kids were taken to hospital with the help of the municipal fire brigade.

A 12-year-old Laxmi, daughter of Inder Singh Yadav was rescued after their house in village Hingoni of Bairsiya tehsil was marooned. The road to Lakshmi's house was closed due to heavy rain. The minor was trapped inside the house.

Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Kshitiz Sharma, talking to Free Press,  said, “ Due to the opening of the gates of Kaliasot Dam, water gushed in low lying areas. Due to this, 20 families living in slums on the banks of the river in Damkheda were shifted to government school.In Samarda Tola, about 50 families have been sifted  in the nearby government school due to water logging in the lower settlements due to the rise in the river water. Similarly, road connectivity of Gudari village was snapped after water gushed after gates of Kaliasot dam were opened.

Read Also
Bhopal: Schools remain closed due to heavy rain in city
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalBhopal: Opening of Kaliasot dam gates floods localities in Kolar

RECENT STORIES

Bilkis Bano Case: Ignominy amid PM’s call to respect women

Bilkis Bano Case: Ignominy amid PM’s call to respect women

Mumbai: CNG, PNG prices to reduce from today midnight; check new rates here

Mumbai: CNG, PNG prices to reduce from today midnight; check new rates here

Mumbai: Dead body of man in his 50s found in BKC creek

Mumbai: Dead body of man in his 50s found in BKC creek

Mumbai: Central Railway appoints contractor for cleaning, sale of products on four trains

Mumbai: Central Railway appoints contractor for cleaning, sale of products on four trains

Maharashtra: Climate change may hit state's renewable energy potential

Maharashtra: Climate change may hit state's renewable energy potential
epaper
Do you wish to receive daily Epaper on your WhatsApp for FREE?
NO
Yes